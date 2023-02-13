How thrilled were we here on the Front Porch to hear from our friends Sarah and Harvey Perry last week following our request for snowdrop photos!
Sarah kindly sent along the above photo of one of the first snowdrops in the Perry yard. The blooms opened before the deep freeze, she told us.
“So far we only have singletons with clusters up but not yet blooming,” added Sarah, who continues, along with Harvey, continues to fight the good fight of environmental protection and justice.
Thank you Sarah and Harvey!
