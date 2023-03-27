Winners of the South County League's Women's History Month 9th-grade essay contest were awarded a certificate and $100 prize money recently during a surprise visit to their schools.
Tied for first place at Westerly High School were Katelyn Arnold and Ocean Lombard. The first place winner at Narragansett High School was Bridget Flynn. The ceremony was conducted during their history classes and attended by friends and family. The Sun will be publishing these award winning essays.
Above, League President Christine Martone stands with Ocean Lombard. Below, Martone presents the award to Arnold.
