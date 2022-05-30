Winners of the of the Baking Contest held during the Rhode Island State Grange Women's Activity Day at Exeter Grange Hall, pictured with the judges, are: Joyce Bastien, Exeter Grange, first place; Peggy Fish, Exeter Grange second place; Rachel Mesyna, Moosup Valley Grange, third place; and Danielle Hartley, Moosup Valley Grange, fourth place. The judges were Janet Taber-Coppola, Tina Lundgren and Florence Lynch.
Winners of annual 'Grange Baking Contest' announced
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
