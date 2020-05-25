Wilson Meunier Mott of Westerly is making a difference in 3D. Wilson received a 3D Printer last Christmas and with the help of his parents found a design online to make ear protectors for healthcare workers. These plastic ear protectors help to make wearing surgical masks more comfortable. Wilson's aunt is a nurse at a nursing home where Wilson has been packaging and sending the ear protectors. Wilson, a thrid-grader at Monsignor Clarke School,  is also sending them to the nursing home where his grandparents are residents.  

