The Williams School hosted its 129th commencement on June 3 to celebrate the achievements of its 43 seniors, who will all matriculate to four-year colleges or universities. A carefully planned in-person event, the school utilized the parking lot on the campus of Connecticut College, where Williams is located. Graduates were seated six feet apart from one another and their guests (only four allowed per graduate) were seated in family pods that were also six feet apart from one another.
All graduates and guests were required to wear masks. The event was live-streamed and video recorded for friends and family who were not able to attend the event.
Each graduate was given the opportunity to walk across the stage to pick up their diploma through no-contact distribution. Graduates also received treasured gifts that are a tradition at Williams — a special book given to them from their advisor, chosen to fit their interests and passions, as well as awards for their academic, athletic, artistic, and service achievements.
Speakers included Head of School Mark Fader, faculty speaker Peter Emanuel, a 29-year faculty member who is retiring at the end of the school year, and student speaker Katie Burzin of Ivoryton, Conn.
