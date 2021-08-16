John Peter Wiellette was honored as president Emeritus of the of Wyassup Lake Improvement Association in North Stonington during the June meeting of the Wyassup Lake Improvement Association. He was proclaimed by board member William Ricker. Arthur Armstrong, the former vice president, was also elected president.
The framed proclamation was presented as a token of appreciation for Wiellette's 23 years of service as president. Wiellette retired in 2016 from Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School in Southington, Conn., where his multi-talents included coaching the girls’ softball team and coaching the boy’s championship soccer team. He also taught industrial arts, technical education classes and was responsible for producing the school’s yearbook and the photography therein.
A consummate artist, especially in the way he renovated and created his home on Wyassup Lake, Wiellette grew up with the lake’s natural beauty and his memories will always hold a special spot in his heart.
Shown in photo, from left, are Beth Strong, a close friend of Wiellette's, John Peter Wiellette, William Ricker, and Arthur Armstrong.
