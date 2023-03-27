Westerly High School’s class of 1971, working closely with WHS Principal Michael Hobin and other members of the high school administration, decided to make a contribution to the school’s culinary program as the 50th anniversary class gift.
Although the class celebrated its 50th reunion last year (a year late because of the pandemic) several class members class held a 50th anniversary class gift dedication at the high school earlier this month.
The gift included improvements to the café where students, faculty and other groups often gather to enjoy the dishes made by the culinary students. In addition, the class of 1971 purchased — as its major contribution and class gift — a display case for trophies and awards.
The culinary program has won numerous awards under direction of Chef Jamie Finkelstein. The reunion committee for the WHS Class of 1971 presented the display case so all who enter the culinary program area in Babcock Hall will see the many awards the program has received.
When the formal reunion gathering was held at the Westerly Yacht Club, students, under the direction of Chef Finkelstein, prepared a wonderful catered meal.
Above center, Westerly High School Class of 1971 reunion committee members, from left, Kathy (Pillmear) York; John DiGangi, class president; Mary Louise (Misisco) King, class secretary; Patricia (Jenkins) Sisson; Ken Olsen; and Joseph Lombardo.
Above left, King and DiGangi. Above right, King and DiGangi with Finkelstein of the culinary program.
