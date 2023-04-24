A bravo, brava and well done to members of the Westerly High School Chorus and the WHS Symphonic Band, who performed for the Rhode Island Music Education Association Senior Band and Choral Festivals in March. Both the chorus and band scored commendably with the Symphonic Band receiving "superior," which the highest available rank highest ranking.
Photo 1: WHS Chorus
Photo 2: WHS Symphonic Band
