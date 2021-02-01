As the whole world is aware, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, his mittens and his memes not only went viral, but broke the internet when photos of the Vermont senator and his mittens with people (famous and otherwise) began popping up everywhere. Last week we invited Sun readers to join the Bernie craze by participating in our contest to caption last week's photo; identify the people with Bernie and the location where the photo was taken. We also asked readers to submit their own Bernie photos.
The above is a photo with beloved Old Lyme author Luanne Rice, which was taken at Ocean House, where last week's photo was also taken. We are still waiting for a winning caption for last week's photo (along with IDs) and we are still accepting photos of Bernie, his mittens and local folks or in local places. Bernie, meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, "has raised at least $1.8 million in merchandise for charities stemming from the Jan. 20 image of him seated with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and the recycled wool mittens. The Vermont senator also put out so-called 'Chairman Sanders' merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his campaign website. And now, Vermont Teddy Bear, which makes handcrafted bears for all occasions, including a Bernie one, reached out to Jen Ellis, the teacher who created the recycled wool mittens to see if she’d be interested in partnering with them to create a whole mitten line to meet the soaring demand. Some of the proceeds of that partnership will go to Make-A-Wish Vermont."
