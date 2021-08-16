FPNlemonade-WS-081621

Sophie Gwaltney, front, stands with Colton Lee, left, and Jaxon Gwaltney while Abigail Champlin, left, and Peyton Federico smile from behind them. On a recent hot summer day, these enterprising Westerly youngsters busied themselves following a swim in Winnapaug Pond by making and selling ice cold lemonade at their very own lemonade stand on Cove Road. 

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.