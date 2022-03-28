"Art while you enjoy breakfast or lunch?" says local artist Diane Brown, "What could be better?"
Thanks to Andrew Nathan and Jennifer Gibson, owners of The Cooked Goose, that is a regular occurence.
Being surrounded with original and diversified art, while enjoying a meal, is an experience not to be missed said Brown who has orchestrated the "Art on the Walls" series at the ever-popular "Goose" for the last five years, bringing "an extra zing to the already well-loved eatery."
"Look Who's Hanging at the Goose," is an exhibit featuring seven female artists from the region — Posy Webber, Linda King, Diana Sartor, Jane Rollins, Cathy Mansell, Donna Mazzone and Brown. Their work includes a variety of mediums including oils, watercolors, encaustics, oil and cold wax, mixed media and more.
The show was hung to highlight the reopening of the "Goose," with a bright new look, Brown said, and it will through the end of May when the paintings of artist Richard Petrocelli will then be on display.
"Happily, all the pieces are for sale," Brown said.
Photo1: From left, front row, Catherine Mansell and Diana Sartor; back Linda King, Diane Brown, Jane Rollins, Donna Mazzone. Not pictured Posy Webber
