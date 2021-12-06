The Wave Runners, a 14u B team which is part of the Westerly Girls Softball League, had an excellent 2021 season. The players include, from left, Zoe Liguori, Bell Austin, Bella Mazzarese, Meadow Mayo, Jett Cronin, Ella Alves, Tori Gabriele, Abby Emery, Sara Arnold, Ava D’Ortona and Caelyn Torres. Head coach is Josh Arnold and the assistant coaches are Craig D’Ortona and Jason Mazzarese.
Westerly's Wave Runners enjoy a stellar softball season
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
