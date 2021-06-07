Tony "Pop" Moroso, of Westerly, a much-loved member of the community, and big time Yankee fan, celebrated his 101st birthday on May 27 at Longo Ristorante & Pizzeria on High Street with members of his family, as seen in the first photo. The second photo features "Pop" with restaurateur Jerry Longo. Pop's large family includes Anthony Moroso; Cathy (Moroso) and Clayton Brayman; Chad and Adriana Brayman; Paul and Chelsea Brayman; Lisa and Brian Kodzis; Michael, Myron, Steven, Jake and Julia Moroso; Giuliet, Ashton, Lucy, Tyler, Rory and Reilly Brayman and Gema, Adi and Mayla Kodzis.    

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.