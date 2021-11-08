Westerly's Pack 2, chartered through Dunn’s Corners Community Church Presbyterian is on mark to be awarded the 2021 Pack of the Year for the Narragansett Council’s Southwest District.
Although it's been a challenging year with COVID restrictions, the scouts, leaders, parents, the charter organization and the community have been resilient and supportive of the pack's efforts to remain engaged with scouting while supporting the community, according to Wolf Den Leader Eric Bilodeau. But while the pandemic presented many challenges for Pack 2 as far as completing community service projects, he said, they were able to participate in a drive-by parade for the Dunns Corners Fire Department to thank them for their service. Pack 2 was also happy to get back to assisting Relay For Life by distributing the luminaria bags around the WHS track.
Pack 2 was also able to participate in several outings, including spring and fall campouts, local hikes, fishing at the Carolina Trout Hatchery, being the honor guard for a Newport Gulls (New England Collegiate Baseball League) baseball game and participating in a navigation workshop at the Mystic Seaport. A pack favorite was the leader-produced livestream of the Brick Car (Lego) and Pinewood derbies via Switch, which included live commentary, commercials, racer profiles, and multiple camera angles with replay.
Pack 2 focuses on creating a safe, friendly, and fun environment for boys in grades K-5 (and their siblings) to learn outdoor skills, as well as promote good health, safety, and citizenship. Scouts meet on Wednesday evenings at Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian to engage in various adventures. Such adventures include games that promote teamwork, preparing healthy snacks/cooking campfire meals, arts and crafts, coding, robotics, small-scale woodworking/building projects, learning about first responders and how to deal with emergencies, and so much more. Upon completion, they earn awards at the pack meeting held on the final Wednesday of the month.
Some favorite service projects that Pack 2 hopes to be able to complete during the upcoming scouting year include: apple picking at URI’s East Farm Apple Orchard and distributing them to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, the WARM Center, and the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, marching in the Veteran’s Day Parade, Caroling at the Westerly Health Center, and Scouting for Food.
Pack 2 leaders are Barry Musto, unit commissioner; Crystal Panciera, chartered organization rep; Rev. Wayne Eberly, executive officer; Daniel Roy, committee chairman; Joseph Kushner, cubmaster and den leader; Shawn Martin, treasurer, and den leader; Eric Bilodeau, den leader; Matthew O’Neil, den leader; Keith Gynther, den leader and Laureen Smith, advancement chair.
"Pack 2 is fortunate to have a great group of leaders, scouts, and parents, as well as a wonderful chartered organization – Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian," Bilodeau said. "We are equally as fortunate to have such a supportive community."
Pack 2 relies heavily on fundraising for the purchase of scouting awards and activities. Through the continued support from our friends at McQuade’s Ace Hardware and NAPA Auto Parts in Westerly, Pack 2 is able to have spring and fall fundraisers, which the local community truly embraces. Due to restrictions of the pandemic, Pack 2 had to forego their usual bake sales, but were able to sell American flags and/jokes. A favorite joke from the Fall Fun-raiser, which occurred a week prior to Thanksgiving: “Why did the turkey cross the road? So people would think it’s a chicken!” Pack 2 is looking forward to additional fundraising opportunities with local businesses in the coming scouting year.
Other area businesses and organizations are equally as helpful by providing activities to assist the Scouts in earning their adventure awards and fulfilling community service requirements. The Westerly Animal Shelter/Stand Up for Animals, Westerly Police Dept., Dunns Corners Fire Dept., Ocean Community YMCA, and Shield Martial Arts are just some of the organizations that have provided their time and expertise to teach the Scouts about health, safety, and community.
Pack 2 is always interested in new community service projects. Anyone with community outreach ideas or children interested in becoming scouts are encouraged to send email to pack2westerly@gmail.com. or to visit http://beascout.org.
Photos:
(a) Presentation of the flags to open the Pack meeting by 2 Bear Scouts
(b) Pledge of Allegiance
(c) Reciting Scout Oath/Scout Law
(d) Cubmaster Joseph Kushner opening the Pack Meeting
(e) Enzo and Vito Gynther to be awarded the coveted Religious Emblem Patch
(f/g) Scouts take a break to participate in the Rollercoaster Cheer – a Pack 2 favorite
(h) Lion Den Leader Joseph Kushner handing out the awards earned by the Scouts in his den
(i) Tiger Den Leader Shawn Martin handing out the awards earned by the Scouts in his den
(j) Wolf Den Leader Eric Bilodeau handing out the awards earned by the Scouts in his den
(k) Bear Den Leader Matthew O’Neil handing out the awards earned by the Scouts in his den
(l) Webelo Den Leader Keith Gynther handing out the awards earned by the Scouts in his den
(m) Lions earning their rank patches after completing all requirements
(n) Lions graduating up to Tigers
(o) Tigers graduating up to Wolves
(p) Wolves graduating up to Bears
(q) Bears earning their rank patches after completing all requirements
(r) Bears graduating up to Webelos
(s) Webelos earning their rank after completing all requirements
(t) Webelos graduating up to Arrows of Light (final rank before Boy Scouts)
(u) BSA Narragansett Council Unit Commissioner, Barry Musto, explains the criteria for earning Pack of the Year and congratulating Pack 2 for their success
(v) Retreat of the flags to close the meeting by 2 Webelos
(w) Pack 2
