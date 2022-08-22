Laura Ann Gilfert, a Westerly resident and a 2022 graduate of the Prout School, was presented with a $2,500 scholarship by William E. Louis, president of UAW LOCAL 571 of Electric Boat in Groton.
Gilfert is the daughter of Thomas and Maria Gilfert, the maternal granddaughter of Josephine Mastrandrea and the late Joseph Mastrandrea, and the paternal granddaughter of the late Marilyn and Thomas Gilfert. Laura is attending the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport and will attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis in 2023 with the class of 2027.
In the photo is William E. Louis, left, with Laura, Maria and Thomas Gilfert.
