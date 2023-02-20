Joe Trovato, great grandson of the late Joseph Trovato, a longtime Westerly tailor, and grandson of Westerly native George Trovato, son of Joe and Anne Trovato of Stony Point, N.Y., (and adorably lovable nephew of Rosemary Trovato Buonocore of Pawcatuck, and cousin of Mary Buonocore Strafach and Angela Buonocore Augustyn), graduated from the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) last month.
An Army veteran who completed a tour in Afghanistan, it was Joe's lifelong dream to become a member of the FDNY.
