A local transplant survivor and mom participated in a virtual fly-in to Congress last month to ask leaders to increase support for the nation’s bone marrow registry, operated by National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Match. On her third anniversary being cancer free, Westerly's Jennifer Leal said she’s focused on sharing her story to ensure that others have the same second chance at life that she received.
“Our family was so fortunate, but we know that not everyone has the same chance to find a match. It’s time to change that,” Jennifer Leal said.
Leal, a mother of two, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2017. Doctors told her that she had three matches for a bone marrow transplant, but it turned out that only one donor was deemed healthy enough to donate.
“And I was considered lucky to have three potential matches. Sadly, most people have no matches, based solely on their ethnicity. I feel called to create awareness so that everyone can have multiple donor matches,” Leal said.
Unfortunately, the chance of finding a donor match varies by ethnic background: 29% for Black or African American, 47% Asian or Pacific Islander, 48% Hispanic or Latino, 60% Native American or Native Alaskan, and 79% White.
Leal participated in a virtual fly-in to Congress hosted by NMDP/Be The Match, joining about 20 recipients, donors and caregivers in asking Congressional leaders to expand patient access programs nationwide, a key one is HLA Today. The program provides doctors in underserved and rural communities with free kits to test patients for matched donors, so they can access a transplant faster.
“For too long, a person’s race and ethnicity have affected their odds of survival,” said Brian Lindberg, NMDP/Be The Match chief policy officer. “Congressional support from champions including Congressman Jack Reed is critically important to help all patients have an equal opportunity for a second chance at life.”
The HLA Today pilot program is in 30 states and Puerto Rico. Over three years, it has resulted in a nearly 26 percent increase in referrals to a transplant center for ethnically diverse patients. This early testing approach is associated with a 37% increase in 2-year overall survival for patients who received a transplant.
NMDP/Be The Match is hoping Congress will add an additional $5 million in funding next year to help bring the program nationwide, so that more people have the opportunity to find their life-saving match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.