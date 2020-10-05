Grace Turano, of Westerly, has been named as the recipient of the The Margaret E. Iacoi Memorial Foundation for Widowed Mothers award. This year's award also honors the passing of Grace's husband, the late Angelo Turano, a longtime town employee who died tragically last year. In photo, from left; James A. Iacoi, Angelo Turano Jr., Grace Turano, Jonathan Turano, Joseph J. Iacoi and John M. Iacoi. Missing from the photo are Adrianna Turano and Jay A. Iacoi.
The foundation, named in honor of the late Margaret "Polly" Iacoi, was created by brothers John, Joseph, Jay and John Iacoi to honor their mother and to provide financial assistance to widowed mothers in the Westerly in hopes of strengthening the family bond. The foundation had made 28 awards since it was established in 1991 and welcomes contributions. In recent years the foundation has partnered with the Catholic Foundation of Rhode Island, a non-profit corporation affiliated with the Diocese of Providence. For more information about the foundation, send email to jim@iacoi-law.com.
