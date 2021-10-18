Westerly's Congregation Sharah Zedek, a fully egalitarian synagogue where men and women having full ritual equality, held its first Sukkot service thanks to Dolly Peress, who organized and directed the project. Jeff Marger is shown leading a brief Sukkot service in the completed structure, which will be disassembled and stored for use in coming years. The photo was taken by Griff Trow.
It had been many years since the group has had a sukkah in celebration of the holiday, so a group of enterprising members gathered one Sunday to construct and decorate one in front of the synagogue on Union Street.
