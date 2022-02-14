Members of Boy Scout Troop 16 of Westerly went straight to work during the last snowstorm by digging out several fire hydrants around town and clearing them of snow as their most recent "good turn!" The troop focuses on outdoor skills, personal development, and experiences in the outdoors and in the community. The troop also aims to "provide a rewarding and incredibly positive experience for any boy in our area."

