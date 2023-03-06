WYBL (Westerly Youth Basketball League) Division 3 Celtics, won the championship in February, 44-35. The team, made up of grade 7 to 9 students, finished the season with an undefeated record of 9-0.
In a pre-game tribute, League President Mike Joyce honored Mike Najim, recognizing of his 47 years of service to the league.
The team was led by Coach Cory Jacobson and Assistant Coach Scott Zerbarini. Players on the championship team includ Liam Jacobson, Jack Zerbarini, Rocco Capalbo, Nico Capalbo, Landon Husereau, Alyn Husereau, James Tolmie, Anthony Ritacco and Logan Morin.
