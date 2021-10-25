The Westerly Track Club Runners Reunion has been rescheduled to this Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Malted Barley in downtown Westerly beginning at 5 p.m. During the delay from the reunion's original date, the committee chose to award recognition plaques to several longtime members who spent a good number of years promoting the club and it's many running activities.
The plaques read: "Westerly Track & Athletic Club Lifetime Achievement Award for devoted and inspirational service to our athletes."
Club member Nick Bottone said in an email that the club was first established in 1975, and kudos must first go out to the "original club president," Ray Castagna, whose children ran track for Westerly High School and who was instrumental in wanting to continue their running in a "club environment." Robert Recor succeeded Castagna as the Track Club's second president in the mid to late 70s while Larry Hirsch also held the title for the club.The award recipients worked with Ray in the beginning because they too wanted to keep their kids involved in running and later spent a good duration serving on the initial boards in order to keep the WTC functional and an asset to the community as a whole. It's important to note that others who contributed early on to the club's success will also be recognized at future reunions in the same way.
The 2021 recognition award recipients and their photos are as follows:
Photo 1. Joe Pellegrino, an original WTC member, center presents an award to Doris and Robert Recor. (Photo by Maude Pellegrino.)
Photo 2. Larry Hirsch, presented by Joe Pellegrino. (Photo by Maude Pellegrino.)
3. Genevieve "Jogging Genny" Kurdziel (longtime Westerly Town Hall Official) also oldest living member of the WTC at 96 years young, and a past president of the club, receives an award from Nick Bottone (Photo by James Hirst.)
4. Tom and Arlene McCoy of Tom McCoy Fun Run fame, presented by Nick Bottone. (Photo by James Hirst)
