Artwork created by several Westerly Middle School students has been chosen for inclusion in the 2021 Prevention Through Connection calendar, sponsored by South County Regional Prevention Coalition and Rhode Island Regional Coalitions.
The students were encouraged to interpret this year’s national theme, “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free,” in a creative way. The artwork included the front cover by Celeste Renna; second page by Avery Gingerella; January by Kaelyn Souza; May by Dacia Gingerella; June by Ava Lindestri; August by Ariel Santiago; September by Felicity Orlando; and December by Megan McDonald.
In addition to the artwork, Natalie Francese performed a creative, catchy ukulele song for the contest. Copies of the calendar are available in the lobby of the Westerly Police station on Airport Road.
Shown in the photo, from left, in top row: Celeste Renna, Avery Gingerella, and Kaelyn Souza; in middle row: Dacia Gingerella, Ava Lindestri and Ariel Santiago; and in bottom row: licity Orlando, Megan McDonald and Natalie Francese.
