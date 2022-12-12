The recent eighth annual Rotary Club of Westerly Golf Tournament, held at the Shelter Harbor Golf Club, earned a record profit for the Rotary foundation, enabling the club to continue endowing local, regional, and international projects. Groups benefiting include local Scout troops, Westerly Pee Wee Football, the Chikumbuso Education Program sponsored by the Stoningtons Rotary, Wood River Health, Chorus of Westerly, Granite Theatre, Jonnycake Center of Westerly, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, the Lockbox Program in cooperation with the Westerly Police, WARM Center, Rhode Island Gold Star Memorial Fund, Reforest the Tropics, RICAN, and the Random Acts of Rotary Project.
For more information, visit rotaryclubofwesterly.org.
