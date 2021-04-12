Christina Roberts, of Westerly, was crowned Miss Rhode Island North America recently in a virtual pageant. A Chariho alumni, Roberts holds a bachelor’s degree from URI, a master’s degree from Ashford University, and has earned a certificate for Women in Leadership through Cornell University.
Roberts has spent the majority of her adult life advocating for the homeless and has served as the president of the MAE Organization for the Homeless since being elected by the organization's Board of Directors in 2018. She will continue to support the homeless of Rhode Island and looks forward to serving further during her year as Miss RI. Roberts will compete for the International title of Miss North America in Orlando in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.