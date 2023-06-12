Barry Dugan was crowned Prom King and Irene Mitchell was crowned Prom Queen recently at a "Senior Prom Night" held in May at Westerly Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, thanks to Westerly High School students who were led by teacher Tara Aslin. The students also decorated the facility for the prom, which had a “Secret Garden" theme and was attended by family and friends of the residents.
The prom was part of a senior project for several students, and the Westerly Rehab care team collected donated gowns and suits for residents to wear. Local businesses including Vesta Bakery and Hilltop Café donated "delicious food" for the prom goers, according to organizers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.