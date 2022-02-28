Cole Duda, son of Jeff and Kristen Duda, of Westerly, celebrated his sixth birthday recently with his family and friends when he got a special surprise visit from several officers with the Westerly Police Department.
In top photo, from left, Officers Ricardo Mourato, Jonathan Leddy, Andrew Whitman and Howie Mills stand with a delighted Cole.
In the second photo, from left, back row, Officers Mourato and Leddy, Cole’s Aunt Amy Forman (wearing police shirt and hat,) Officers Whitman and Mills. Middle row, Cole’s aunt, Jessica Duda (in mask,) Ryan Foreman (in striped shirt) and Cole. Front, Mason O’Brion (red shirt,) Myles O’Brion and Cole’s brother, Chase Duda in police uniform.
In bottom photo, Cole and Officer Howie Mills share a smile.
Here is yet another example of how members of the Westerly Police Department "do great things in this town," as Dunn's Corners School Principal Steven Morrone reminded us.
Said mom Kriste, "Cole said it was the best day of his life!"
"They made his day," she added. Happy Birthday Cole!
