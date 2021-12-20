The Westerly Peewee Football Junior cheerleaders finished second at the Southern New England Youth Football Conference competition at Foxwoods Casino on Nov. 13. The team, front, from left, Ella Logan, Alexia Stedman, Avery Harvie, Nina Belanger, Joslyn Samo, Lillian Unkuri, Samantha Sposato, Jasmine Vega and coaches Kayleigh Ryder, Lindsay Santiago, Joanne Kenyon and Nina McGuire
Westerly Peewee cheerleaders place 2nd at Foxwoods competition
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
