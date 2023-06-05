The Westerly Lions Club members donated an eyeglass recycling receptacle to the Westerly Library. The library is now a proud partner in the club's Recycle For Sight program.
Donations of old pairs of prescription glasses can be left in the receptacle on the first floor of the library near the computer lab and main entrance Used eyeglasses are repaired and sorted by prescription for distribution at sight clinics in developing countries around the world.
Steven Fabrizio, from the Narragansett Club Lions Club, kindly crafted the all-steel box from a recycled backup battery box used with fire-alarm systems. The shiny and sparkling new refurbished box will surely be an eye-catcher at the library.
Those participating in the presentation were, from left, Westerly Library Director of Development Stacey Jackson, Westerly Library Executive Director Brigitte Hopkins, Steve D. Fabrizio, Westerly Library Assistant Director Bill Lancellotta and Westerly Lions Club member Gil Bricault.
