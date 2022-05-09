Throughout the month of March, employees at Yale New Haven Health hospitals, including Westerly Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial, Hospital, donated thousands of diapers to be distributed to organizations throughout the communities they serve. Nearly one in three families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy, according to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.
Westerly Hospital gave Jonnycake Center of Westerly and Pantry on the Lane in Bradford a total of 1,630 diapers. Lawrence + Memorial Hospital gave Thames Valley Council for Community Action/WIC a total of 2,995 diapers and 1,068 wipes.
