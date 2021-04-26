George Routhier and John Clemens, officers of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1063 of Westerly, presented a check for $1,800 to Joan Gradilone of the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Westerly.
The money was raised with a spaghetti and meatball dinner that was held on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16, and organized by the Knights of Columbus. To date, the Knights have donated more than $12,000 to the food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.