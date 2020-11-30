Charlotte Lilligren, R.N. was the recipient of the Nancy M. Megrew Memorial Scholarship. Nancy Megrew was a long-time nurse employed by The Westerly Hospital. Throughout Charlotte’s career at The Westerly Hospital, her co-workers recognize her dedication to all patients and how she cares for them with tenderness, respect and compassion. Charlotte, is now pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing, while working full-time.
Catherine Zerbarini, R.N. was chosen as the recipient of the Jan Salsich Scholarship. Jan was the first President of Local 5075 and a tireless organizer and advocate for all members. Catherine’s strong nursing skills, sense of teamwork and drive, mimic many of Jan’s characteristics. Catherine was born at the Westerly Hospital (the Women’s Health Center has been rebranded to the "Geri/Psych Department") and is thrilled to be working there. She is currently pursuing a nurse practitioner degree.
Danielle Nelson (who’s Mom Lynn, is a radiation technologist at The Westerly Hospital, and much admired) was also awarded a scholarship. Danielle is currently employed as a Surgical Tech at Rhode Island Hospital and is pursuing a registered nurse degree (she currently has a 4.0.) As Danielle said, “My thirst for education and experience will continue to follow me throughout my career as a nurse. My capacity is limitless, and my drive is insatiable, and I know these qualities will make me a great nurse.”
Melanie White, R.N. came to The Westerly Hospital to work at the "Geri/Psych Department." She has brought a wealth of knowledge in this field, having worked primarily as a Psychiatric RN for the past 11 years. The scholarship committee recognizes that nursing is not easy and applauded her for taking on the challenge of completing her BSN. They also recognized the courage and commitment she shows to take on this task, especially while working. "The Westerly Hospital is fortunate to have her," agreed Desmond, Luzzi and Barber.
Susanna Ali is currently a CNA who has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She is working towards her nursing degree. Recognizing the field of nursing is so versatile, she one day hopes to utilize her exercise science degree with her nursing degree and work in pediatric orthopedics. Susanna was awarded this scholarship, that has been dedicated to memories of our wonderful deceased UNAP colleagues and friends.
Photo 1: From left, Whitney Jaccarino, Charlotte Lilligren, and Martha Slater
Photo 2: From left, Therese Luzzi, and Susannah Ali
Photo 3: From left, Lynn Nelson and her daughter, Danielle Nelson
Photo 4: From left, Melanie White and Tricia Barber
Photo 5: From left, Sarah Hoffman, Catherine Zerbarini, and Claudine Murphy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.