At a small gathering at the Westerly Hospital recently, Westerly Hospital's union, the United Nurses & Allied Professionals Local 5075, awarded several scholarships to students, all but one of whom is employed by the hospital.
In photo, from left, are Julie Barber, PharmD, a member of the Scholarship Committee; Grace Balestracci, CNA, who works in geriatric psych department and is attending nursing school; John Rhoat, R.N., who also works in geriatric psych and is pursuing his nurse practitioner degree; Jackie Desmond, R.N., president of UNAP Local 5075; Emily Thomas, R.N. medical/surgical unit, who is pursuing her nurse practitioner degree; Toni Gears, RN, ICU, who is completing her bachelor's degree in nursing; and Rachael Fleming, who is attending URI where she is working towards a master's in speech-language pathology.
"How fortunate our community is to have such dedicated frontline workers caring for our families," Jackie Desmond said in a statement, noting "how interesting and impactful the application letters were from all the nominees."
