Theresa Luzzi, president of Local 5075 at the Westerly Hospital, announced the recipients of the union’s 2022 scholarship winners recently, saying; "It is always the best union meeting, when we award our scholarships."
The scholarship committee struggled with choosing the winners, she added, "as all the applicants were worthy."
"All of this year’s recipients happened to be employed at the hospital," Luzzi said. "Our hospital and community are so fortunate to have such caring individuals taking care of our patients. The future of health care is in the hands of these smart, kind and talented women. How exciting.”
Winners of scholarships are:
Photo 1: Cheyenne Murray, a senior at the University of Rhode Island majoring in nursing and Spanish who currently works as a certified nursing assistant on both the MedSurg and GeriPsych units at The Westerly Hospital. Murray’s co-workers and patients adore her. Her future plans include graduate school to study to become a nurse practitioner.
Photo 2: Susanna Ali was awarded the Nancy Megrew Memorial Scholarship. Ali has loved working for the Westerly Hospital and Yale. During the peak of COVID-19, the community within the Westerly Hospital really stood out to her, staff and co-workers that care not only for their patients but for each other.
Photo 3: Aurora Abad was awarded the Jan Salsich Scholarship named after UNAP Local 5075’s first president. It is presented to a strong woman the scholarship committee is convinced will be a patient advocate. To quote Aurora, “This hospital and the nurses who work here have inspired me to become a nurse myself.” We all know Aurora will be a wonderful nurse, following in her late mother Deb Abad’s footsteps.
Photo 4: Megan Harrington is a radiology technician at The Westerly Hospital. She fell in love with teaching while working with new RadTech students. She is currently completing her master’s degree in biology with an emphasis on education. The UNAP scholarship will be a significant help in better balancing work and school for her.
Photo 5: Isis Ivy is a health unit coordinator at the Westerly Hospital. Her grandmother was recently hospitalized and told her, “The nurses always make me feel better, give me hope and keep my spirits up.” Ivy wants to be that kind of nurse, “to have an impact on someone’s life like that.” When Ivy graduates from college, she will be the first in her family to do so.
