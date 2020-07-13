FPNwccuwh-WS-070620

Westerly Community Credit Union recently donated $10,000 to the Westerly Hospital Foundation'S COVID-19 Response Fund. From left, Dr. Kevin Torres, associate chief medical officer at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and interim administrator at Westerly Hospital; Nicholas Stahl, executive director of the Westerly Hospital Foundation; William Quirk, member of the Westerly Community Credit Union Board of Directors; and Stephen J. White, president and CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union.

