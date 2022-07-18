Members of the the Westerly Hospital's executive team and several hospital physicians attended a reception recently hosted by Westerly Hospital Foundation, in partnership with board members Diane “Dede” Consoli and Bill Heep. The presentation included discussion about the progress and future plans for the hospital at the Quonochontaug home of Laura and Paul Lang.
It was a beautiful evening spent by the water with local members of the community and Westerly Hospital President and CEO Patrick L. Green and Westerly Foundation Chair Greg Ahern.
Photo 1: From left, Christine Meola, vice president development, Westerly Hospital; Dede Consoli, host and Westerly Hospital Foundation board member; Bill Heep and wife Staci, Westerly Hospital Foundation board member; Patrick L. Green, Westerly Hospital president and CEO and Paul and Laura Lang.
Photo 2: From left, Greg Ahern, Westerly Hospital board vice chair and Westerly Hospital Foundation board chair and Dede Consoli, also a member of the Westerly Hospital Foundation Board.
Photo 3: From left, Neal Simon, Spencer Van Pelt and Nick Stein.
