The Westerly Hospital and Finetco sponsored a food drive at the Charlestown Seafood Festival in early August. Donated items collected were delivered to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly and RICAN pantry in Charlestown. Both organizations operate food pantries for those in need.
In the photos, collected food is delivered to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. In attendance were representatives from Westerly Hospital, Finetco and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
