The Westerly Historical Society held a book launch for author Zachary J. Garceau who released his book, "Great Stories From Westerly's Past" in December in the carriage house of the Babcock Smith House Museum. The photos were taken by Brenda Linton.
Photo 1: From left, Zachary J. Garceau and Thomas J. Gulluscio, Jr.. Westerly Historical Society president.
Photo 2: From left, Thomas A. O'Connell past member of the board, and Ann L. Smith.
Photo 3: From left, Cory Jacobson and Pamela Scott, program chairperson.
Photo 4: Pamela Scott.
Photo 5: Zachary J. Garceau signing books.
Photo 6: Pamela Scott and Zachary J. Garceau.
