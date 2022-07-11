Members of the Westerly High School class of 1972 held their 50th high school reunion at the Bocce Club last month. As is customary with classes celebrating a half a century reunion from WHS, the class gave a special gift to the school, an armillary on a piece of Westerly pink granite.
Two classmates, Joanne French and Debbie Gervasini had a grandchildren who graduated this year with the class of 2022. Joanne said the celebration and reunion was all the more special as they were celebrating their 50th year and invited to attend the graduation.
