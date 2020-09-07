This wonderful Front Porch News file photo from July 22, 2017, taken at at Amigos in Westerly turned up in our in box the other day, featuring Westerly High School alumni cheerleaders celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the National Cheer Championships Trip to California. This is the same group that won the first Westerly High School Varsity and JV State Championships titles.
For the 2017 event, Denise Wilson traveled all the way from Arizona to join in the festivities. According to the caption, "Everyone enjoyed looking at cheer pictures, memorabilia and watched VHS tapes of the routines!"
Front row: Pam Bartlett, Emily Comeau, Jackie Plank, April Dinwoodie and Coach Liz Dobson.
Second row: Sharon Burdsall, Holly Chicoria, Danielle Hetu, Kelly Russell-Presley, Liz Monty, Michelle Canty, Mary Lou Canty and Jennifer Stout.
Third row: Carrie Weber, Heather Doherty, Lea Ann Johnstone, Mari Weldon, Jennifer Woycik, Denise Wilson, Nicole Hurley and Kellie Innocenti
