The Westerly High School Class of 1966 (who fondly call themselves the "Best Class Ever") held a magnificent 56th reunion at Seaside Beach Club in June when members gathered to feast, swap memories and dance. Although there will be more photos coming in the Sun's "Out & About" section sometime soon, here are a few glimpses of the event.
In photo #1, Robert Sammataro and Penny Crandall share a cozy moment. In photo #2, Sal Murano presents Susan "Mona" Savageau Capalbo with a special gift for being the "Best Social Secretary Ever," while Cheryl Peabody Brower looks on. Photo #3 features Sal enjoying the beautiful evening. Said Sal, "Great job by Mona and committee. Best class ever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.