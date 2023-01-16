During the month of November members of the Westerly Elks Lodge gathered donations to create over 20 blessing baskets that were delivered to local seniors on in December. Baskets were full of non-perishable food items, paper goods and were hand delivered to local seniors at home with turkeys so they could celebrate the holiday season. The Elks Lodge always welcomes new members.

