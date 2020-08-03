The Westerly Education Endowment Fund, whose mission is to enrich and enhance the educational opportunities of Westerly Public School students, decided upon a unique way to honor the Westerly High School class of 2020 in these unusual times — by posting their photographs on a downtown billboard. On a recent summer day, while passersby honked, hooted and hollered support, class officers gathered, with their advisors, for a photo in front of the billboard.
In top photo, from left; Social Chairperson Daisy Gates; Student Council Rep Jordynn Celico; Vice-president Isabella Martino, President Maya Champ; Secretary Sydney Federico and Treasurer Noah Silva.
In second photo; Class of 2020 Class Advisor Lydia Ezerins, Social Chairperson Daisy Gates; Student Council Rep Jordynn Celico; Vice-president Isabella Martino, President Maya Champ; Secretary Sydney Federico; Treasurer Noah Silva and Class Advisor Elizabeth Sanfilippo.
