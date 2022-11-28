State and local officials gathered with philanthropists and private businesses at the Westerly Education Center to open a new mezzanine that was built to accommodate the growth of the center’s activities and partnerships. The Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs and Rhode Island National Guard are now leasing space in the center to expand their reach in southern Rhode Island.
Rhode Island National Guard recruitment personnel will meet with prospective soldiers at the center starting immediately. Rhode Island's Office of Veterans Services is leasing office space to broaden its presence in Westerly, where it is estimated that over 1,600 veterans live. The Westerly office will be able to provide services to local veterans and eliminate the need to drive to Warwick.
Photo: From left, Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, Kasim Yarn, R.I. Office of Veterans executive director; Amy Grzybowski, R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner assistant commissioner of workforce; Shawn Lacey, Westerly town manager; John Saporita, R.I. National Guard Battalion Commander; Shannon Gilkey, R.I. Postsecondary Commissioner; and Chuck Royce, Royce Family Fund.
