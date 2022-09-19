Candidates

The Westerly Democratic Town Committee recently hosted a Candidates Meet & Greet at the Westerly Yacht Club. The event was very well attended and served as the official 2022 election campaign kickoff. From left, Kevin Lowther, Joy Cordio, Leslie Dunn, Mike Ober, Mary Scialabba, Gov. Dan McKee, Sharon Ahern, Sam Azzinaro, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Ed Morrone.

