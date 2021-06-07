The Rotary Club of Westerly and local community came to the rescue for Ryder Killam, the little Bradford boy with spina bifida who was in need of an expensive, adaptive mobility wheelchair lift to help keep him on the go. Under the leadership of President Rona Mann, club members held fundraisers to keep Ryder riding. A few weeks ago, the Killam family attended a Rotary Club meeting to give an update on the twists and turns they encountered in securing the process and to express their gratitude to everyone who helped
Through the efforts of the caring and compassionate community, the Killams received enough funding during the “Keep Ryder Riding” campaign to outfit a van with a wheelchair lift for Ryder’s manual wheelchair. Shortly after, as luck would have it, they received a generous donation of a motorized wheelchair from a business in Norwich.
While the new wheels were a blessing for the family, the lift which was installed did not have the additional capacity to handle the extra weight of a motorized wheelchair. The appropriate vehicle and equipment was significantly more expensive. While the company they worked with was able to find a home for the existing van, the cost of the new van with a high capacity lift went from $17 thousand to $37 thousand. People were so moved by the beautiful family that funds continued to pour in even after the fundraiser had ended. When all was said and done, the Killams received $37,000, exactly what they needed to cover all expenses. The new van is ready to roll and Ryder’s new wheelchair should be arriving soon.
