Westerly Community Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Jonnycake Center for Hope. The donation will help them assist people experiencing financial hardship within Washington County. The donation is a continuation of #WCCUCares initiatives to help local community organizations that directly help those in the community struggling with the effects of COVID-19.
“The credit union philosophy is People Helping People. We take pride in making that a cornerstone in our #WCCUCares initiative to help our members and our communities,” stated Stephen White, president/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. “Working with the Jonnycake Center for Hope will help many in the community, who are struggling with the financial effects of COVID-19.”
“We could not have responded to the public health crisis without the support of local businesses like Westerly Community Credit Union, who care about their neighbors who are struggling. With our thrift store closed and special events canceled, generous financial donations like this are allowing us to meet the need,” said Kate Brewster, executive director of the Jonnycake Center for Hope.
Photo: From left, William Quirk, Westerly Community Credit Union board member and chair of donations committee; Kate Brewster, Jonnycake Center for Hope executive director; Steve White and Pete Stefanski, Westerly Community Credit Union board chair.
To support the Jonnycake Center for Hope, call 401- 789-1559,ext.15 or visit jonnycakecenter.org.
