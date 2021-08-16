Westerly Community Credit Union was named the 2021 Community Hero award winner through the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, an award. In recognition of the impact of COVID-19 on member businesses, the chamber decided to let chamber members choose the reason(s) to nominate their fellow businesses rather than nominating for traditional award categories.
Local businesses recognized the credit union "for always being there to lend a hand through donations to local causes or volunteering in the community," according to a statement, which also highlighted the credit union's Financial Literacy Program, which teaches high school and college students how to manage their finances, budget their money and understand credit. Finally, the credit union was applauded for the safe environment they provided for their members and their employees during the pandemic.
"We are very proud that we have been recognized for the very things we hold in high regard,” stated Stephen White, President/CEO of Westerly Community Credit Union. "Giving back to the communities we serve is such an important piece of who we are, and we look forward to continuing this support for years to come.”
Shown are Stephanie Northup, left, financial services manager for WCCU, and Bill Quirk, secretary of the WCCU Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.