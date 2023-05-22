It was a winning combination at the Westerly College Club’s annual meeting when Second Serve Resale presented club members with a check for more than $6,000. The two organizations joined forces to sponsor one of Second Serve’s pop-up sales of high quality, gently used clothing and accessories, with 85% of the proceeds going towards scholarships to local college students.
In 2022-2023, the club awarded $39,000 in scholarships to 21 area students. The club is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applicants must reside in Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, Stonington, or North Stonington and be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year at an accredited four-year college or university. Applications will be accepted until May 31. For more information and an application form, visit thewesterlycollegeclub.org.
Photo: From left, Stephanie Raia, Joan Yokow, Barbara Wright, Caroline Gordon, Dee Dee Buffum, Susan DeMovick, Amy Hebb, Carol Fortier and Emily Mugge.
