The Westerly College Club recently gathered to celebrate its 2022 class of scholarship recipients. The club awarded $39,000 in scholarships to 21 local students, 14 of whom attended the gathering.
The recipients of the 2022 Lois Hamilton Fontaine Scholarship were Caroline Andrews of Pawcatuck, Bentley University; Nathan Berry of Carolina, Providence College; Michaela Burr of Westerly, Rhode Island College; Mia Capparelli of Westerly, University of Rhode Island; Chloe Chenot of Pawcatuck, Eastern Connecticut State University; Mark Costanzo of Pawcatuck, University of Rhode Island; Ella Culton of Westerly, Haverford College; Sydney Federico of Westerly, University of Rhode Island; Andrew Fiore of Westerly, University of Rhode Island; Peter Fiore of Westerly, University of Rhode Island; Krista Jones of Pawcatuck, Southern Connecticut State University; Abiageal Keegan of Westerly, Pennsylvania State University; Emma Keegan of Westerly, Syracuse University; Dylan LaMotte of Westerly, University of Rhode Island; Brendan Peck of Bradford, University of Rhode Island; Orla Peck of Bradford, University of Rhode Island; Matthew Power of Ashaway, University of Rhode Island; Stephanie Weber of Stonington, Emerson College; Abigail White of Westerly, Sacred Heart University; Elyse Yanusas of Westerly, Nazareth College; and Izadora Yarnall of Pawcatuck, University of Connecticut.
Applications for 2023 scholarships will be available at TheWesterlyCollegeClub.org beginning in March.
